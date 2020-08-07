JD Gaming back on top at LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming regained their spot as the No. 1 seed with a sweep Friday in China’s LPL Summer Split in Shanghai.

JD Gaming (13-3 match record, plus-17 differential) beat Oh My God (4-12, -11) 2-0 to edge ahead of Top Esports (12-3, +16) in the standings.

Ming-Hao “LvMao” Zuo and Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo earned MVP honors for JDG in the victory. That was the ninth MVP award on the season for Kanavi.

In Friday’s other match, Suning (11-4, +7) moved into fourth place with a 2-1 victory over Vici Gaming (7-8, -4).

Quang Duy “SofM” Le was named MVP in both of Suning’s wins.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season concludes Sunday. Following the single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

All eight playoff teams have been set, but seeding is still to be determined in the final two days.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth-through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 continues Saturday with LNG Esports (4-11, -12) against last-place Dominus Esports (1-14, -22), eStar Gaming (3-12, -12) against EDward Gaming (7-8, 0) and second-place Top Esports (12-3, +16) meeting seventh-place Team WE (9-6, +6). With a sweep, Top Esports will clinch the top seed in the tournament.

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

x-1. JD Gaming, 13-3, +17

x-2. Top Esports, 12-3, +16

x-3. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

x-4. Suning, 11-4, +7

x-5. Victory Five, 11-5, +11

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-6, +4

x-7. Team WE, 9-6, +6

x-8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

9. Royal Never Give Up, 7-8, +1

10. EDward Gaming, 7-8, 0

11. Vici Gaming, 7-8, -4

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-10, -5

T13. Rogue Warriors, 4-11, -12

T13. LNG Esports, 4-11, -12

15. Oh My God, 4-12, -11

16. eStar Gaming, 3-12, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-14, -22

x-clinched playoff berth

—Field Level Media