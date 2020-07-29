JD Gaming win again, retain first place at LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming continued a torrid run through China’s League of Legends Pro League competition on Wednesday, sweeping eStar Gaming for their ninth straight win.

JDG (12-2, plus-16 differential) retained their one-game lead over Invictus Gaming (11-3, +10) with two matches remaining for each squad in the Summer Split. eStar (3-10, -9), already eliminated from playoff contention, fell to 15th place.

Qi “Yagao” Zeng and Dong-wook “LokeN” Lee captured MVP honors for JDG.

In the day’s other action, FunPlus Phoenix — the Summer Split and League of Legends world champions in 2019 — took a crucial 2-1 win over LGD Gaming (8-5, +3). With the win, FPX (8-6, +2) held on to eighth place.

The top eight teams will advance to the Summer Split playoffs following the conclusion of the 10-week, 17-team tournament on Aug. 9.

FPX won the first and third maps behind the MVP play of Tae-sang “Doinb” Kim and Han-saem “GimGoon” Kim. Han-Wei “xiye” Su was the MVP for LGD in their second-map victory.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 9 continues Thursday with a pair of matches that could shake up the top half of the standings in the final push of the Summer Split. Third-place Top Esports (10-2, +15) will meet sixth-place Team WE (8-4, +6), and fourth-place Suning (10-3, +8) will challenge fifth-place Victory Five (8-4, +9).

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-2, +16

2. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

3. Top Esports, 10-2, +15

4. Suning, 10-3, +8

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-5, +3

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-6, +2

9. Vici Gaming, 7-6, +1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, -4

T11. EDward Gaming, 5-8, -4

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-9, -8

14. Oh My God, 3-10, -8

15. eStar Gaming, 3-10, -9

16. LNG Esports, 2-11, -16

17. Dominus Esports, 1-12, -18

—Field Level Media