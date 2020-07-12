LGD gain ground in LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming moved back into the upper half of the standings on Sunday as Week 6 play came to an end in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split.

LGD (5-3, plus-1 differential) defeated Oh My God (3-6, -3) in a 2-1 match. Han-Wei “xiye” Su and Zhen-Ying “Langx” Xie took MVP honors for LGD, while Chen “Curse” Chen was the MVP for OMG in their first-map win.

Now, in seventh place, LGD had fallen out of the top eight with a 2-1 loss to JD Gaming on Thursday.

In the day’s other action, Wei “GALA” Chen earned the MVP title of both maps in the sweep by Royal Never Give Up (5-4, +2) over EDward Gaming (3-6, -4).

Week 7 begins Monday with undefeated Top Esports challenging second-place Victory Five. Suning also will meet Bilibili Gaming.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-0, +14

2. Victory Five, 7-2, +10

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

5. Team WE, 6-3, +6

6. Suning, 6-3, +4

7. LGD Gaming, 5-3, +1

8. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

T9. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-4, +2

T9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-4, +2

11. Bilibili Gaming, 3-5, -4

12. Oh My God, 3-6, -3

13. EDward Gaming, 3-6, -4

14. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 2-8, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 1-8, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

—Field Level Media