LGD Gaming, FPX stay hot in LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming posted a 2-1 victory over Bilibili Gaming on Monday to move into sole possession of sixth place in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Chun-Lan “FoFo” Chu recorded an MVP performance for Bilibili Gaming (5-10, minus-7 differential) in the first map before LGD Gaming (10-5, +6) rallied to victory. Jong-hun “Kramer” Ha had an MVP effort in the second map for LGD Gaming.

Also on Monday, FunPlus Phoenix collected their fourth straight win with a sweep of last-place Dominus Esports.

Han-saem “GimGoon” Kim notched an MVP performance in the first map and Wei-Xiang “Lwx” Lin did the same in the second for FunPlus Phoenix (9-6, +4), who are hot on the heels of seventh-place Team WE.

Dominus Esports (1-14, -22) have dropped eight in a row to make themselves comfortable in the cellar of the standings.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 continues Tuesday with EDward Gaming (6-8, -2) facing Victory Five (10-4, +11) and Oh My God (3-11, -10) challenging Team WE (9-5, +7)

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-3, +15

2. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

3. Top Esports, 11-3, +15

4. Victory Five, 10-4, +11

5. Suning, 10-4, +6

6. LGD Gaming, 10-5, +6

7. Team WE, 9-5, +7

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

9. Royal Never Give Up, 7-7, +3

10. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

11. EDward Gaming, 6-8, -2

12. Bilibili Gaming, 5-10, -7

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-10, -10

14. Oh My God, 3-11, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 3-11, -11

16. LNG Esports, 3-11, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-14, -22

