LGD Gaming improve to 4-1 at LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming survived a battle with Invictus Gaming on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 as Week 4 of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split continued in Shanghai.

LGD rebounded from their only loss thus far — a 2-0 sweep against Top Esports on Saturday — with a 2-1 victory over Invictus (3-2), who entered on a three-game win streak.

Mid laner Su “xiye” Han-Wei led the way as Galio in the opening game, drawing MVP honors as LGD scored a 30-minute victory on blue. Invictus rebounded on blue for a 34-minute victory, with mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin earning MVP as Lissandra. The deciding game also went to the blue side, as LGD won in 29 minutes. Jungler Han “Peanut” Wang-ho took MVP honors as Nidalee, scoring five kills and five assists with no deaths.

Rookie is tied for the league lead with four MVP honors during the Summer Split thus far.

In the day’s other match, reigning Spring Split champions JD Gaming (2-2) swept last-place Dominus Esports (0-5), who remain one of only two winless teams in the summer. Dominus have been swept in all five losses.

AD carry Lee “LokeN” Dong-wook (as Aphelios) won MVP in a 29-minute victory, and mid laner Zeng “Yagao” Qi (as Sylas) did so in a 31-minute victory, both of which came on blue.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7

2. Victory Five, 4-1, +5

3. Royal Never Give Up, 4-1, +4

4. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

6. Invictus Gaming, 3-2, +2

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Suning, 3-3, 0

T9. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1

T9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1

11. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1

12. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1

13. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Oh My God, 1-4, -4

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6

17. Dominus Esports, 0-5, -10

—Field Level Media