OMG, JD Gaming keep rolling at LPL Summer Split

Oh My God and JD Gaming both posted their third consecutive wins on Thursday in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Slit in Shanghai.

OMG (3-4) earned a 2-1 victory against struggling Rogue Warriors (0-6) and JD Gaming (4-2) rallied to defeat Team WE (5-3) by the same score.

Zhi-Hao “H4cker” Yang was the MVP of the opening map for OMG, but Rogue Warriors forced the decider with an MVP effort by Jae-cheol “Holder” Bae. OMG closed it out behind MVP Chen “Curse” Chen.

After MVP Yun-Feng “Missing” Lou spotted Team WE an early lead, JD Gaming responded with back-to-back MVP performances by Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 5 continues Friday with undefeated Top Esports (6-0) facing LNG Esports (2-5) and Vici Gaming (2-3) taking on eStar Gaming (2-4).

LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6

3. Invictus Gaming, 5-2, +4

4. Team WE, 5-3, +5

5. Suning, 5-3, +3

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4

7. JD Gaming, 4-2, +3

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1

9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1

10. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

11. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3

12. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1

13. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

15. LNG Esports, 2-5, -6

16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-6, -10

—Field Level Media