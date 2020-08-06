RNG lose chance at berth in LPL Summer Split playoffs

Royal Never Give Up were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Thursday in China’s LPL Summer Split in Shanghai.

Bilibili Gaming (6-10 match record, minus-5 differential) played the role of spoiler, sweeping RNG (7-8, +1) behind the MVP performance of Guo-Hao “Meteor” Zeng.

With the loss by RNG, all eight playoff teams were set, with final seeding still to be determined.

In Thursday’s other match, Victory Five (11-5, +11) ended group play with a win over Rogue Warriors (4-11, -12) to wind up in fourth place and clinch a bye into the quarterfinals of the Summer Split playoffs.

Nong-Mo “y4” Wang and Hao-Yan “Mole” Li were named MVPs for V5.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season concludes Sunday. Following the single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth-through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 continues Friday with playoff-bound Suning (10-4, +6) against Vici Gaming (7-7, -3) and second-place JD Gaming (12-3, +15) meeting Oh My God (4-11, -9).

LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

x-1. Top Esports, 12-3, +16

x-2. JD Gaming, 12-3, +15

x-3. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

x-4. Victory Five, 11-5, +11

x-5. Suning, 10-4, +6

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-6, +4

x-7. Team WE, 9-6, +6

x-8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

9. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

10. Royal Never Give Up, 7-8, +1

11. EDward Gaming, 7-8, 0

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-10, -5

13. Oh My God, 4-11, -9

T14. Rogue Warriors, 4-11, -12

T14. LNG Esports, 4-11, -12

16. eStar Gaming, 3-12, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-14, -22

x-clinched playoff berth

