Rogue Warriors continue surge at LPL Summer Split

Jungler Wen-Lin “Haro” Chen powered Rogue Warriors to their fourth straight win Wednesday in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Rogue Warriors (4-8 record, minus-6 map differential), who still face an uphill fight following their 0-8 start to the Summer Split, swept eStar Gaming (3-9, -7) behind Haro’s back-to-back MVP performances.

In Wednesday’s other match, Team WE (8-4, +6) held on to sixth place with a 2-1 comeback win against Bililibili Gaming (4-7, -4). Shu-Kai “Wings” Wang was the MVP for Bilibili in the opener, but Team WE rallied courtesy of MVP efforts from Jia-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao and Zhi-Peng “beishang” Jiang.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Thursday with last-place Dominus Esports (1-0, -14) looking for a miracle against league leader Top Esports (9-1, +15) and LNG Esports (2-9, -13) taking on third-place JD Gaming (9-2, +11).

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 9-1, +15

2. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

3. JD Gaming, 9-2, +11

4. Victory Five, 8-3, +10

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 7-4, +3

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-6, 0

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, -4

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-7, -4

12. EDward Gaming, 4-7, -5

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

14. Oh My God, 3-8, -6

15. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-10, -14

—Field Level Media