Rogue Warriors win again at LPL Summer Split

After stumbling to an 0-8 start in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split, Rogue Warriors picked up their second straight win on Tuesday.

Rogue Warriors (2-8, minus-10 differential) swept LGD Gaming (5-4, -1) behind back-to-back MVP performances from Xin “Wuming” Wang.

In the day’s other match, Team WE (7-3, +7) rallied for a 2-1 win against LNG Esports (2-8, -11).

Guang-Yu “Light” Wang put LNG ahead with an MVP effort on the opening map, but Zhi-Peng “beishang” Jiang and Yun-Feng “Missing” Lou engineered the comeback for Team WE. WE climbed into fourth place, while LNG lost their seventh straight match.

Week 7 play continues Wednesday as eStar Gaming take on Oh My God and JD Gaming face Vici Gaming.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-1, +13

2. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Team WE, 7-3, +7

5. Suning, 7-3, +5

6. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

7. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

T8. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-4, +2

T8. Royal Never Give Up, 5-4, +2

10. LGD Gaming, 5-4, -1

11. Oh My God, 3-6, -3

12. EDward Gaming, 3-6, -4

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, -5

14. eStar Gaming, 2-8, -6

15. Rogue Warriors, 2-8, -10

16. LNG Esports, 2-8, -11

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

