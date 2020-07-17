Rogue Warriors win again at LPL Summer Split

Rogue Warriors won their third straight match — following eight straight defeats — on Friday in League of Legends Pro League play in Shanghai.

RW (3-8, minus-8 differential) swept FunPlus Phoenix (5-5, 0) behind the MVP performances of Hong-Hui “ZWuJi” Mei and Wen-Lin “Haro” Chen. FPX slipped to 10th place.

In Friday’s other match, LGD Gaming (6-4, +1) dropped EDward Gaming (3-7, -6) by a 2-0 score to move into seventh place. Wang-ho “Peanut” Han and Han-Wei “xiye” Su earned MVP honors for LGD.

The nine-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 7 continues with two matches Saturday when Dominus Esports (1-9, -12) meet Bilibili Gaming (3-6, -5) and Invictus Gaming (8-3, +6) face Royal Never Give Up (5-5, +1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-1, +13

2. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

3. JD Gaming, 8-2, +9

T4. Invictus Gaming, 8-3, +6

T4. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 7-3, +7

7. LGD Gaming, 6-4, +1

8. Vici Gaming, 5-4, -1

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-5, +1

10. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-5, 0

11. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, -5

12. Oh My God, 3-7, -4

13. EDward Gaming, 3-7, -6

14. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

15. Rogue Warriors, 3-8, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

—Field Level Media