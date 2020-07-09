Sizzling JD Gaming win again in LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming recorded their sixth straight win with a 2-1 victory over LGD Gaming on Thursday in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Xing-Ran “Zoom” Zhang and Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo each notched an MVP performance for JD Gaming (7-2, plus-8 differential), who pulled even in record with second-place Victory Five (7-2, +10).

Han-Wei “xiye” Su had an MVP performance in the second map for LGD Gaming (4-3, 0), who have dropped two in a row to fall into ninth place in the standings.

Also on Thursday, Vici Gaming posted a 2-1 win over FunPlus Phoenix.

Yang “Aix” Li and Xian-Zhao “iBoy” Hu each recorded an MVP performance for Vici Gaming (5-3, 0), who rallied from a one-map deficit.

Tae-sang “Doinb” Kim put forth an MVP effort in the first map for FunPlus Phoenix (5-3, +4), who fell into seventh place.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 continues Friday with Oh My God (3-4, -1) facing Bilibili Gaming (2-5, -5) and Invictus Gaming (6-3, +3) challenging eStar Gaming (2-7, -5).

LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 7-2, +10

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Team WE, 6-3, +6

5. Suning, 6-3, +4

6. Invictus Gaming, 6-3, +3

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-3, +4

8. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

9. LGD Gaming, 4-3, 0

10. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, -5

14. eStar Gaming, 2-7, -5

15. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

16. Dominus Esports, 1-8, -11

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-8, -13

