Sizzling Suning stay hot in LPL Summer Split

Suning recorded their fourth straight win on Tuesday to continue their ascent in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Suning (6-3, plus-4 differential) posted a 2-1 victory over reeling eStar Gaming (2-7, -5) on Tuesday, while Vici Gaming (4-3, -1) dispatched the winless Rogue Warriors (0-8, -13) by the same score.

Tao “Angel” Xiang notched an MVP performance for Suning, whose winning streak has them just a hair behind fourth-place Team WE (6-3, +6) in the standings.

Chen “Fenfen” Huang had an MVP performance for eStar Gaming, who have dropped five in a row to plummet into 15th place.

South Korean Geon-woo “Zeka” Kim secured a pair of MVP performances for Vici Gaming, who have won three in a row to move into ninth place.

Yi “Ley” Le had an MVP effort for struggling Rogue Warriors.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 continues Wednesday with LNG Esports (2-6, -8) facing Victory Five (6-2, plus-8) and Bilibili Gaming (2-4, -4) taking on Invictus Gaming (5-3, +2).

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 6-2, +8

3. JD Gaming, 6-2, +7

4. Team WE, 6-3, +6

5. Suning, 6-3, +4

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, +5

7. Invictus Gaming, 5-3, +2

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 4-3, -1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

14. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8

15. eStar Gaming, 2-7, -5

16. Dominus Esports, 1-8, -11

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-8, -13

—Field Level Media