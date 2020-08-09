Suning overcome delay, FPX in LPL Summer Split finale

Suning finished as the No. 4 playoff seed in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split after posting a 2-1 victory over FunPlus Phoenix on the final day of round-robin play Sunday in Shanghai.

Suning (12-4, plus-8 differential) fell just short of third-place Invictus Gaming (12-4, plus-11) by virtue of point differential.

Invictus Gaming dropped a 2-1 decision to Vici Gaming (8-8, -3) on Sunday while Royal Never Give Up (8-8, +3) swept Rogue Warriors (4-12, -14) in the other contest.

Suning’s match was delayed for four hours after FunPlus Phoenix’s Wei-Xiang “Lwx” Lin felt ill with tonsillitis and had a temperature higher than 99.1 degrees, requiring him and others in close contact to take nucleic acid tests.

Per official LPL rules, league officials were able to approve replacing Lwx with Dong-ha “Khan” Kim, who earned an MVP performance in the second map. Suning’s Tao “Angel” Xiang provided an MVP effort in the first map and teammate Ze-Bin “Bin” Chen did the same in the third.

Ding “Puff” Wang recorded an MVP performance in the first map for Invictus Gaming. Vici Gaming responded by winning the final two maps, courtesy of MVP efforts from Jue “Leyan” Lu and Geon-woo “Zeka” Kim.

Also on Sunday, Yuan-Hao “Xiaohu” Li recorded a pair of MVP performances to pace Royal Never Give Up.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season concluded Sunday, with the top eight sides advancing to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

Top Esports (13-3, +17) and JD Gaming (13-3, +17) both received double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals. Top Esports clinched the No. 1 seed by virtue of winning the head-to-head tiebreaker via a 2-0 win over JD Gaming in Week 2.

Suning and IG earned byes into the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round, which begins Thursday with Victory Five taking on FPX, with the winner playing Suning. LGD Gaming will meet Team WE on Friday for the right to play IG in the quarterfinals.

Final LPL Summer Split round-robin standings (record, map differential):

x-1. Top Esports, 13-3, +17

x-2. JD Gaming, 13-3, +17

x-3. Invictus Gaming, 12-4, +11

x-4. Suning, 12-4, +8

x-5. Victory Five, 11-5, +11

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-6, +4

x-7. Team WE, 9-7, +5

x-8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-7, +3

9. Royal Never Give Up, 8-8, +3

10. EDward Gaming, 8-8, +2

11. Vici Gaming, 8-8, -3

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-10, -5

13. LNG Esports, 5-11, -10

14. Oh My God, 4-12, -11

15. Rogue Warriors, 4-12, -14

16. eStar Gaming, 3-13, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-15, -24

x-clinched playoff berth

