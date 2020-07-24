Suning rise in standings at LPL Summer Split

Suning and Victory Five flip-flopped in the standings on Friday in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Entering the day in fifth place, Suning (9-3, plus-7 differential) moved up a spot by beating V5, 2-1. With the loss, V5 (8-4, +9) fell from fourth to fifth place.

It was the seventh consecutive win for Suning.

V5 won the first map behind MVP Jae-heon “samd” Lee, but Suning took the next two. Quang Duy “SofM” Le and Tao “Angel” Xiang recorded MVP performances for Suning.

In the day’s other contest, LGD Gaming (8-4, +4) won the decisive third map to earn a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up (5-7, -1). Han-wei “xiye” Su and Jong-hun “Kramer” Ha took home MVP honors for LGD, while Wei “GALA” Chen was the MVP of the second map for RNG.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Saturday as Vici Gaming take on Oh My God and Edward Gaming meet FunPlus Phoenix.

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 10-1, +17

2. JD Gaming, 10-2, +12

3. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

4. Suning, 9-3, +7

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-4, +4

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-6, 0

9. Vici Gaming, 5-6, -4

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-7, -4

12. EDward Gaming, 4-7, -5

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

14. Oh My God, 3-8, -6

15. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

16. LNG Esports, 2-10, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-11, -16

