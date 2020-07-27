Suning wins eighth straight at LPL Summer Split

Suning won their eighth straight match to cement their spot in fourth place in China’s League of Legends Pro League as the penultimate week of the regular season kicked off on Monday.

Suning (10-3, plus-8 differential) lost the first map to Oh My God (3-10, -8), and took the next two behind MVP performances of Quang Duy “SofM” Le and Ze-Bin “Bin” Chen. Tian-Yu “icon” Xie took MVP honors in OMG’s map win.

Vici Gaming (7-6, -1) swept last-place Dominus Esports (1-12, -18) to remain in ninth place with three matches remaining in the Summer Split.

Geon-woo “Zeka” Kim and Yang “Aix” Li earned match MVPs for VG.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 9 continues Tuesday as Bilibili Gaming face Rogue Warriors. The teams are part of a three-team tie for 11th place with identical records of 4-8, -6. The third 11th-place team, EDward Gaming, will take on struggling LNG Esports (2-10, -14).

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 11-2, +14

2. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

3. Top Esports, 10-2, +15

4. Suning, 10-3, +8

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-4, +4

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-6, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 7-6, -1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, -6

T11. EDward Gaming, 4-8, -6

T11. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

14. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

15. Oh My God, 3-10, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-10, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-12, -18

—Field Level Media