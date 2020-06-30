Team WE gain share of 2nd place at LPL Summer Split

Team WE posted a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday to move into a share of second place in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Jio-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao and Zhi-Peng “beishang” Jiang each recorded an MVP performance to pace Team WE (5-2), who won their second straight contest to pull even with Victory Five (5-2).

Cheng-Wei “Cryin” Yuan had an MVP effort for Royal Never Give Up (4-3), who fell into a tie for seventh place with Suning (4-3).

Also on Tuesday, Chun-Lan “FoFo” Chu and Shu-Kai “Wings” Wang each notched an MVP performance to pace Bilibili Gaming (2-4) to a 2-0 victory over LNG Esports (2-5).

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 5 continues Wednesday as Dominus Esports (1-6) meet Invictus Gaming (4-2) and Suning clash with LGD Gaming (4-1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

T2. Team WE, 5-2, +6

T2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6

4. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

5. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4

6. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

T7. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1

T8. Suning, 4-3, +1

9. JD Gaming, 3-2, +2

10. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3

11. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

15. LNG Esports, 2-5, -6

16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, -9

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-5, -9

—Field Level Media