Top Esports clinch top seed at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split with a 2-1 win Saturday against Team WE in Shanghai.

Top Esports (13-3 match record, plus-17 differential) finished the 10-week round robin with the identical record as JD Gaming (13-3, +17), but won the head-to-head tiebreaker via a 2-0 win over JD Gaming in Week 2.

Top Esports and JD Gaming both receive double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals.

In Saturday’s match, Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu delivered clutch MVP performances on the first and third maps against Team WE (9-7, +5). Chen “Teacherma” Jiang was the MVP on the middle map for Team WE, who had already clinched a playoff spot and currently sit in eighth place with one day left in the regular season.

JackeyLove is tied for third in the MVP standings with 10 wins, one behind teammate Ding “knight” Zhuo and Team WE’s Jia-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao.

Also Saturday, LNG Esports (5-11, -10) swept last place Dominus Esports (1-15, -24) behind the MVP efforts of Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang and Yu-Long “Xx” Xiong. EDward Gaming (8-8, +2) swept eStar Gaming (3-13, -14), led by MVP winners Li-Jie “Jiejie” Zhao and Ye-chan “Scout” Lee.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season concludes Sunday. Following the single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

All eight playoff teams have been set, but final seeding will be determined Sunday.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth-through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 concludes Sunday with Rogue Warriors (4-11, -12) against Royal Never Give Up (7-8, +1), seventh-place FunPlus Phoenix (9-6, +4) facing fourth-place Suning (11-4, +7), and third-place Invictus Gaming (12-3, +12) taking on Vici Gaming (7-8, -4).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

x-1. Top Esports, 13-3, +17

x-2. JD Gaming, 13-3, +17

x-3. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

x-4. Suning, 11-4, +7

x-5. Victory Five, 11-5, +11

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-6, +4

x-7. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

x-8. Team WE, 9-7, +5

9. EDward Gaming, 8-8, +2

10. Royal Never Give Up, 7-8, +1

11. Vici Gaming, 7-8, -4

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-10, -5

13. LNG Esports, 5-11, -10

14. Rogue Warriors, 4-11, -12

15. Oh My God, 4-12, -11

16. eStar Gaming, 3-13, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-15, -24

x-clinched playoff berth

