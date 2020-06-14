Top Esports, IG post key wins in LPL Summer Split

In a rematch of the Spring finals, Top Esports swept JD Gaming on Sunday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in China.

MVP efforts from Jia-Hao “369” Bai and Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu helped Top Esports (2-0) avenge the loss to JD Gaming (1-1) in the Spring Split. With the win, Top Esports moved into first place after two weeks of play in the Summer Split.

In Sunday’s other action, Invictus Gaming (1-1) posted their first win with a sweep of Suning (2-2). In the process, IG became the first LPL team to record 10,000 kills.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed b head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 3 action begins Monday with Bilibili Gaming taking on eStar Gaming and Vici Gaming meeting Team WE.

Standings through Sunday:

1. Top Esports, 2-0, +4

2. LGD Gaming, 2-0, +2

T3. Victory Five, 2-1, +2

T3. Team WE, 2-1, +2

T3. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2

6. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1

7. Suning, 2-2, -1

T8. EDward Gaming, 1-1, +1

T8. eStar Gaming, 1-1, +1

T8. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1

T11. JD Gaming, 1-1, 0

T11. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, -0

T11. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 0

14. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2

T15. Bilibili Gaming, 0-2, -4

T15. Dominus Esports, 0-2, -4

17. Oh My God, 0-3, -5

—Field Level Media