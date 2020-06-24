Top Esports improve to 5-0 at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports improved to 5-0 with a 2-0 win against Bilibili Gaming on Wednesday as Week 4 of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split continued in Shanghai.

It was the fourth sweep in five matches for Top Esports, while Bilibili Gaming (1-4) lost their second straight match.

Bot laner Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo was the MVP in the opening game for Top Esports, while mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding claimed the honor in the second game.

In Wednesday’s other match, Oh My God (2-4) earned their second straight win with a sweep of LNG Esports (2-3). The MVP winners for OMG were mid laner Xie “icon” Tian-Yu and top laner Chen “Curse” Chen.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 4 continues with two matches Thursday, including a clash of 4-1 teams Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five. FunPlus Phoenix take on Invictus Gaming.

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 5-0, +9

2. Victory Five, 4-1, +5

3. Royal Never Give Up, 4-1, +4

4. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

6. Invictus Gaming, 3-2, +2

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Suning, 3-3, 0

T9. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1

T9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1

11. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1

12. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6

17. Dominus Esports, 0-5, -10

—Field Level Media