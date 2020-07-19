Top Esports, JD Gaming win again at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports and JD Gaming both collected their ninth wins on Sunday as Week 7 came to a close in the League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

First-place Top Esports (9-1, plus-15 map differential) swept Vici Gaming (5-5, -3), while JD Gaming (9-2, +11) jumped into second place with a 2-0 sweep of FunPlus Phoenix (5-6, -2). It was the eighth consecutive victory for JD Gaming, the LPL’s longest active streak.

Idle Invictus Gaming (9-3, +7) slipped to third place behind Sunday’s winners.

Jia-Yuan “yuyanjia” Liang was the MVP for both maps for Top Esports. Leading the way for JD Gaming were MVPs Qi “Yagao” Zeng and Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo.

The nine-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 begins Monday with Team WE facing LGD Gaming followed by a clash between the third- and fourth-place teams, Invictus Gaming and Victory Five.

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 9-1, +15

2. JD Gaming, 9-2, +11

3. Invictus Gaming, 9-3, +7

4. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 7-3, +7

7. LGD Gaming, 6-4, +1

8. Vici Gaming, 5-5, -3

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

10. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-6, -2

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-6, -3

12. Oh My God, 3-7, -4

13. EDward Gaming, 3-7, -6

14. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

15. Rogue Warriors, 3-8, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-10, -14

—Field Level Media