Top Esports, JD Gaming win again in LPL Summer Split

Top Esports swept struggling Dominus Esports on Thursday to strengthen their grasp on first place in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu and Ding “knight” Zhuo each recorded an MVP performance for Top Esports (10-1, plus-17 map differential), who handed Dominus Esports (11-11, minus-16) their fifth straight loss.

The victory also allowed Top Esports to remain ahead of hard-charging JD Gaming (10-2, plus-12), who notched their ninth consecutive victory with a 2-1 triumph over LNG Esports (2-10, minus-14) on Thursday.

Dong-wook “LokeN” Lee had an MVP performance in the first map and Qi “Yagao” Zeng did the same in the third for JD Gaming.

De-Liang “Duan” Duan secured an MVP performance in the second map for LNG Esports, who have dropped nine in a row to reside 16th place.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Friday with Victory Five facing Suning and Royal Never Give Up challenging LGD Gaming.

LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 10-1, +17

2. JD Gaming, 10-2, +12

3. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

4. Victory Five, 8-3, +10

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 7-4, +3

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-6, 0

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, -4

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-7, -4

12. EDward Gaming, 4-7, -5

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

14. Oh My God, 3-8, -6

15. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

16. LNG Esports, 2-10, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-11, -16

