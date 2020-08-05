Top Esports leap into first place as LPL playoffs loom

Top Esports dropped their first map to eStar Gaming but rebounded for a 2-1 win to move into first place with one match left to play in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Top (12-3 record, plus-16 differential) entered the day’s play in third place, one game behind JD Gaming and Invictus Gaming. Now, the three are tied with identical records, but Top has the highest positive differential to make them the current leader in the standings.

eStar took the first map behind MVP Rui “Wink” Zhang, but Top’s season-best players helped them to the match victory. The MVPs for Top were Ding “knight” Zhuo, who is tied for first in the season’s MVP race with 11, and Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu, who gained his eighth MVP to stand in fifth place.

In the day’s other action, LGD Gaming (10-6, +4) were swept by 15th-place LNG Esports (4-11, -12) in their final regular-season match of the Summer Split. LGD end round-robin play in sixth place with a playoff berth clinched, but their seeding could change depending on results of other matches.

Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang and Ding-Yang “Iwandy” Liao were the MVPs for LNG.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season concludes Sunday. Following the single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 continues Thursday with a pair of matches. Royal Never Give Up (7-7, +3) face a must-win contest with Bilibili Gaming (5-10, -7) to keep their playoff chances alive, and Victory Five (10-5, +9) will take on Rogue Warriors (4-10, -10) with their playoff spot already assured.

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

x-1. Top Esports, 12-3, +16

x-2. JD Gaming, 12-3, +15

x-3. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

x-4. Suning, 10-4, +6

x-5. Victory Five, 10-5, +9

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-6, +4

7. Team WE, 9-6, +6

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

9. Royal Never Give Up, 7-7, +3

10. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

11. EDward Gaming, 7-8, 0

12. Bilibili Gaming, 5-10, -7

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-10, -10

14. Oh My God, 4-11, -9

15. LNG Esports, 4-11, -12

16. eStar Gaming, 3-12, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-14, -22

x-clinched playoff berth

—Field Level Media