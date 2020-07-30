Top Esports move into second place at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports climbed into second place in China’s League of Legends Pro League with a sweep of fourth-place Suning on Thursday in Shanghai.

TES (11-2, plus-17 differential) moved ahead of idle Invictus Gaming (11-3, +10) and are right on the heels of JD Gaming (12-2, +16) midway through Week 9 of the 10-week Summer Split.

Ding “knight” Zhuo was the MVP for TES on both maps against Suning (10-4, +6), who held onto their fourth-place spot ahead of Victory Five (9-4, +10).

V5 won Thursday’s other match, rallying for a critical 2-1 win against Team WE (8-5, +5) behind back-to-back MVP efforts from Hao-Yan “Mole” Li. Jia-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao was the MVP for Team WE on the opening map. Team WE held on to sixth place.

The top eight teams will advance to the Summer Split playoffs following the conclusion of the 10-week, 17-team tournament on Aug. 9.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 9 continues Friday with Royal Never Give Up (5-7, -1) facing last-place Dominus Esports (1-12, -18) and LGD Gaming (8-5, +3) taking on Vici Gaming (7-6, +1) in a huge match for both teams.

LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-2, +16

2. Top Esports, 11-2, +17

3. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

4. Suning, 10-4, +6

5. Victory Five, 9-4, +10

6. Team WE, 8-5, +5

7. LGD Gaming, 8-5, +3

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-6, +2

9. Vici Gaming, 7-6, +1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, -4

T11. EDward Gaming, 5-8, -4

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-9, -8

14. Oh My God, 3-10, -8

15. eStar Gaming, 3-10, -9

16. LNG Esports, 2-11, -16

17. Dominus Esports, 1-12, -18

