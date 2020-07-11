Top Esports stay perfect in LPL Summer Split

Top Esports swept FunPlus Phoenix on Saturday to remain unbeaten in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Jia-Hao “369” Bai and Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu each recorded an MVP performance for Top Esports (8-0, plus-14 differential), who handed FunPlus Phoenix (5-4, +2) their second straight loss.

In the day’s other action, Rogue Warriors (1-8, -12) secured their first victory of the tournament with a 2-1 win over Dominus Esports (1-9, -12).

Hong-Hui “ZWuji” Mei and Wen-Lin “Haro” Chen each notched an MVP performance for Rogue Warriors, who moved past last-place Dominus Esports in the standings. Ting-Wei “Twila” had an MVP performance in the second map for Dominus Esports.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 concludes Sunday with LGD Gaming facing Oh My God and EDward Gaming playing Royal Never Give Up.

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-0, +14

2. Victory Five, 7-2, +10

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

5. Team WE, 6-3, +6

6. Suning, 6-3, +4

7. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-4, +2

9. LGD Gaming, 4-3, 0

10. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

T11. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2

T11. Oh My God, 3-5, -2

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-5, -4

14. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 2-8, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 1-8, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

—Field Level Media