V5 take down JD Gaming at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five took down first-place JD Gaming on Sunday to wrap up Week 9 of China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

V5 (10-4, plus-11 differential) climbed one spot to fourth place with the 2-1 win, while JD Gaming (12-3, +15) saw their lead over Invictus Gaming (12-3, +12) shrink with one week remaining in round-robin competition.

The loss snapped a nine-match winning streak for JD Gaming, who won the opening map behind MVP Ming-Hao “LvMao” Zuo before MVPs Bo-Han “Weiwei” Wei and Hao-Yan “Mole” Li rallied V5 to victory.

Also Sunday, Team WE (9-5, +7) swept eStar Gaming (3-11, -11) and Royal Never Give Up (7-7, +3) picked up a key sweep against third-place Top Esports (11-3, +15).

Jia-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao was the MVP of both maps for Team WE, while Xiao-Long “XLB” Li and Yuan-Hao “Xiaohu” Li were the MVP winners for RNG.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 begins Monday with FunPlus Phoenix (8-6, +2) facing last-place Dominus Esports (1-13, -20) and Bilibili Gaming (5-9, -6) playing LGD Gaming (9-5, +5).

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-3, +15

2. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

3. Top Esports, 11-3, +15

4. Victory Five, 10-4, +11

5. Suning, 10-4, +6

6. Team WE, 9-5, +7

7. LGD Gaming, 9-5, +5

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-6, +2

9. Royal Never Give Up, 7-7, +3

10. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

11. EDward Gaming, 6-8, -2

12. Bilibili Gaming, 5-9, -6

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-10, -10

14. Oh My God, 3-11, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 3-11, -11

16. LNG Esports, 3-11, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-13, -20

—Field Level Media