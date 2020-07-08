Victory Five continue ascent in LPL Summer Split

Victory Five swept LNG Esports to continue their strong play in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Hao-Yan “Mole” Li and Bo-Han “Weiwei” Wei each recorded an MVP performance for Victory Five (7-2, plus-10), who have won two in a row to gain sole possession of second place in the standings.

LNG Esports (2-7, minus-10) has lost six straight to plummet into 15th place.

Invictus Gaming (6-3, plus-3) posted a 2-1 victory over Bilibili Gaming (2-5, minus-5).

Guo-Hao “Meteor” Zeng and Wang “Puff” Ding each had an MVP performance for Invictus Gaming, while Seung-lok “TheShy” Kang did the same in the second map for Bilibili Gaming.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 continues Thursday with Vici Gaming (4-3, minus-1) facing FunPlus Phoenix (5-2, plus-5) and LGD Gaming (4-2, plus-1) taking on JD Gaming (6-2, plus-7).

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 7-2, +10

3. JD Gaming, 6-2, +7

4. Team WE, 6-3, +6

5. Suning, 6-3, +4

6. Invictus Gaming, 6-3, +3

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, +5

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 4-3, -1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, -5

14. eStar Gaming, 2-7, -5

15. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

16. Dominus Esports, 1-8, -11

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-8, -13

—Field Level Media