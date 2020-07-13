Victory Five hand Top first loss at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five notched their third straight win as they beat undefeated Top Esports 2-1 in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split on Monday.

Top Esports (8-1, plus-13 differential) sailed through the first six weeks of play, dropping just two maps along the way. But behind the MVP performances of Bo-Han “Weiwei” Wei and Jae-hoon “Samd” Lee, second-place Victory Five (8-2, +11) moved a notch closer to first-place Top.

Ding “Knight” Zhou took MVP honors for Top in their second-map victory. Top congratulated their opponents on the win.

“We were outplayed tonight and the winning streak has ended. Back to zero again but will come back stronger,” the team tweeted after the match. “Great respect to Victory Five! Well-deserved winner tonight.”

In the day’s other match, Suning (7-3, +5) moved into fourth place with a 2-1 defeat of Bilibili Gaming (3-6, -5). Huan-Feng “huangfeng” Tang and Quang Duy “SofM” Le were the MVPs for Suning in their wins in the first and third maps.

Geon-mo “ADD” Kang nabbed MVP honors in BG’s lone victory.

Week 7 play continues Tuesday as Team WE (6-3, +6) face LNG Esports (2-7, -10) and LGD Gaming (5-3, +1) take on Rogue Warriors (1-8, -12).

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-1, +13

2. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Suning, 7-3, +5

5. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

6. Team WE, 6-3, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 5-3, +1

8. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

T9. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-4, +2

T9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-4, +2

11. Oh My God, 3-6, -3

12. EDward Gaming, 3-6, -4

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, -5

14. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 2-8, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 1-8, -12

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

—Field Level Media