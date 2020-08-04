Victory Five, Team WE upset at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five, assured of a playoff berth, dropped a notch in the standings after being swept by EDward Gaming in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai on Tuesday.

With the loss, V5 (10-5, plus-nine differential) flopped spots with idle Suning (10-4, +6) and slid into fifth place. EDG (7-8, 0) remained in 11th place and out of the playoff picture with just one round-robin match left to play.

Li-Jie “Jiejie” Zhao and Ye-chan “Scout” Lee took MVP honors for EDG.

In another upset on Tuesday, 14th-place Oh My God (4-11, -9) took a 2-1 win over Team WE (9-6, +6), which held on to seventh place despite the loss but has yet to clinch a playoff berth. Match MVPs were Zhi-Long “Sora” Liu and Tian-Yu “Icon” Xie for OMG and Zhi-Peng “beishang” Jiang for WE.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Sunday. Following the single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

Week 10 continues Wednesday with two matches where teams will look to play the spoiler as LNG Esports (3-11, -14) meet LGD Gaming (10-5, +6) and eStar Gaming (3-11, -11) take on Top Esports (11-3, +15).

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

x-1. JD Gaming, 12-3, +15

x-2. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

x-3. Top Esports, 11-3, +15

x-4. Suning, 10-4, +6

x-5. Victory Five, 10-5, +9

x-6. LGD Gaming, 10-5, +6

7. Team WE, 9-6, +6

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-6, +4

9. Royal Never Give Up, 7-7, +3

10. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

11. EDward Gaming, 7-8, 0

12. Bilibili Gaming, 5-10, -7

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-10, -10

14. Oh My God, 4-11, -9

15. eStar Gaming, 3-11, -11

16. LNG Esports, 3-11, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-14, -22

x-clinched playoff berth

—Field Level Media