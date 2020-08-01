IG move into second place at LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming moved into second place with a sweep of Oh My God in China’s League of Legends Pro League on Saturday in Shanghai.

It was the seventh straight victory for IG (12-3, plus-12 map differential), who were led by MVPs Zhen-Ning “Ning” Gao and Eui-jin “Rookie” Song in the victory over 15th-place OMG (3-11, -10).

With just one full week of play remaining in the Summer Split, IG still have a shot at claiming the top berth in the playoffs.

Also Saturday, EDward Gaming (6-8, -2) broke a tie for 11th place by sweeping Bilibili Gaming (5-9, -6), with Ye-chan “Scout” Lee and Li-Jie “Jiejie” Zhao taking the MVP honors.

In the day’s other match, LNG Esports (3-11, -14) picked up just their third win of the season with a sweep of Rogue Warriors (4-10, -10). Xuan-Jun “Flandre” Li and Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang claimed MVP honors.

Week 9 continues Sunday with three matches: Victory Five (9-4, +10) vs. first-place JD Gaming (12-2, +16), eStar Gaming (3-10, -9) vs. Team WE (8-5, +5) and Top Esports (11-2, +17) vs. Royal Never Give Up (6-7, +1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-2, +16

2. Invictus Gaming, 12-3, +12

3. Top Esports, 11-2, +17

4. Suning, 10-4, +6

5. Victory Five, 9-4, +10

6. LGD Gaming, 9-5, +5

7. Team WE, 8-5, +5

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-6, +2

9. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -3

10. Royal Never Give Up, 6-7, +1

11. EDward Gaming, 6-8, -2

12. Bilibili Gaming, 5-9, -6

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-10, -10

14. eStar Gaming, 3-10, -9

15. Oh My God, 3-11, -10

16. LNG Esports, 3-11, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-13, -20

—Field Level Media