JD Gaming move into first place at LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming won their 10th straight match and vaulted into first place Sunday as Week 8 came to an end in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

JD Gaming (11-2, +14) swept Bilibili Gaming (4-8, -6) and jumped over Top Esports (10-2, +15), who fell into third place after getting swept by Invictus Gaming (11-3, +10).

The MVP honors for JD Gaming went to Qi “Yagao” Zeng and Xing-Ran “Zoom” Zhang. Invictus Gaming extended their winning streak to six behind MVP performances from Liu-Yi “Baolan” Wang and Eui-jin “Rookie” Song.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 9 begins Monday with Oh My God (3-9, -7) facing Suning (9-3, +7) and last-place Dominus Esports (1-11, -16) challenging Vici Gaming (6-6, -3).

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 11-2, +14

2. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

3. Top Esports, 10-2, +15

4. Suning, 9-3, +7

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-4, +4

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-6, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 6-6, -3

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, -6

T11. EDward Gaming, 4-8, -6

T11. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

T14. Oh My God, 3-9, -7

T14. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

16. LNG Esports, 2-10, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-11, -16

