JD Gaming to meet Top Esports in LPL final

JD Gaming will face Top Esports in the grand final of China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

No. 2 seed JD Gaming eliminated No. 6 seed LGD Gaming 3-1 on Sunday to win the berth in Thursday’s best-of-five grand final. By finishing in at least the top two of the playoff round, JDG qualified for the world championships.

“Stopped by EDG in 2018, stopped by IG in 2019, JDG will be stopped no longer! Congrats to everyone on @JDGaming, as this will be the first Worlds for everyone on this roster! #JDGWin #Worlds2020,” LPL tweeted after the match.

JDG got off to a 2-0 lead behind Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo, who captured the Most Valuable Player title in both maps. LGD jumped back into the match with a win in the third map behind Han-Wei “xiye” Su’s MVP effort.

But in the fourth map, JDG shut down LGD’s comeback attempt behind MVP Dong-wook “Loken” Lee.

The championship match, scheduled for Thursday, will pit the top two teams from the regular season. Both JDG and Top had 13-3 match records and a plus-17 map differential. Top took the No. 1 seed because of their sweep of JDG in the second week of the 10-week season.

Top Esports and JD Gaming both earned double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals by finishing first and second, respectively, during the 10-week, 17-team regular season.

LGD will meet Suning in a third-place match on Tuesday.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

4. TBD, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

