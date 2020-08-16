LGD Gaming advance in LPL Summer Split playoffs

LGD Gaming posted a 3-0 victory over Invictus Gaming on Sunday to qualify for the semifinals for the first time in five years at China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Wang-ho “Peanut” Han, Xu “Mark” Ling and Jong-hun “Kramer” Ha each recorded an MVP performance for LGD Gaming, who advance to face JD Gaming in the semifinals next Sunday.

The top two seeds — Top Esports and JD Gaming — earned double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals by finishing first and second, respectively, during the 10-week, 17-team regular season.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket are best-of-five.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

4. TBD, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media