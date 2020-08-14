LGD Gaming oust Team WE in LPL Summer Split playoffs

LGD Gaming ousted Team WE with a 3-1 victory Friday in the first round of China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Sixth-seeded LGD jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind consecutive MVP performances by Han-Wei “xiye” Su. Seventh-seeded WE took the third map, led by MVP Jia-Hao “Jiumeng” Zhao. LGD closed out the match and sent WE home with Wang-ho “Peanut” Han taking MVP honors on the final map.

LGD Gaming will take on No. 3 seed Invictus Gaming in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Victory Five will face No. 4 seed Suning in the first quarterfinal on Saturday.

The top two seeds — Top Esports and JD Gaming — earned double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals by finishing first and second, respectively, during the 10-week, 17-team regular season.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket are best-of-five.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

6. TBD, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media