Suning claim third place in LPL Summer Split

Suning swept LGD Gaming 3-0 on Tuesday to capture third place in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.
Suning earned $72,000 for their best-ever finish.
Le “SofM” Quang Duy delivered MVP performances on all three maps for Suning.
LGD Gaming took home $43,200 for fourth place.
JD Gaming will face Top Esports in the best-of-five grand final on Thursday.
LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):
3. Suning, $72,000
4. LGD Gaming, $43,200
5. Victory Five, $28,800
6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800
7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0
—Field Level Media