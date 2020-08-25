Suning claim third place in LPL Summer Split

Suning swept LGD Gaming 3-0 on Tuesday to capture third place in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Suning earned $72,000 for their best-ever finish.

Le “SofM” Quang Duy delivered MVP performances on all three maps for Suning.

LGD Gaming took home $43,200 for fourth place.

JD Gaming will face Top Esports in the best-of-five grand final on Thursday.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

2. TBD, $144,000

3. Suning, $72,000

4. LGD Gaming, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media