Suning eliminate Victory Five in LPL Summer Split playoffs

Suning rallied to beat Victory Five 3-1 Saturday in the quarterfinals of China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Fourth-seeded Suning lost the first map after an MVP performance by V5’s Peng “ppgod” Guo, but then rallied to take the next three.

Suning’s Quang Duy “SofM” Le took MVP honors on the second and fourth maps, while Huan-Feng “huanfeng” Tang was MVP on the third.

LGD Gaming will take on No. 3 seed Invictus Gaming in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Victory Five will face No. 1 seed Top Esports in the semifinals next Saturday.

The top two seeds — Top Esports and JD Gaming — earned double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals by finishing first and second, respectively, during the 10-week, 17-team regular season.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket are best-of-five.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

4. TBD, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. TBD, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

