Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Suning (4-3) stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports (0-6), while FPX (3-2) held onto eighth place with a sweep against eStar Gaming (2-4).

Suning took the first map with an MVP effort by Huan-Feng “huanfeng” Tang, but Dominus answered with their first map win of the season behind MVP Peng “Xiaopeng” Wang. Suning closed out the victory, led by MVP Ze-Bin “Bin” Chen.

The MVPs of FPX’s 2-0 win were Tae-sang “Doinb” Kim and Wei-Xiang “Lwx” Lin.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 4 concludes Sunday with LNG Esports (2-3) facing Vici Gaming (1-3) and JD Gaming (2-2) taking on winless Rogue Warriors (0-4).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

2. Victory Five, 5-1, +7

3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

4. Team WE, 4-2, +5

5. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2

7. Suning, 4-3, +1

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 3-2, +3

9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1

10. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 0

11. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3

12. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-4, -8

17. Dominus Esports, 0-6, -11

—Field Level Media