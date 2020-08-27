Top Esports claim first LPL title at Summer Split

Top Esports survived a back-and-forth battle with JD Gaming to win China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split grand final on Thursday in Shanghai.

The 3-2 victory gave Top Esports their first LPL title and a measure of revenge. JDG defeated TES by the same score to win the Spring Split grand final in May.

“The scenes of our defeat in Spring are still burned in our memories. Wear the crown and let TES blossom in the height of summer,” said TES bot laner Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu, per the LPL Twitter feed.

TES earned $288,000 for the victory and JDG took home $144,000 for second place. Both teams qualified for the League of Legends 2020 World Championship.

TES mid laner Ding “knight” Zhuo followed up his LPL regular-season MVP award by being crowned the Finals MVP as well.

JackeyLove pushed TES to a 1-0 lead as the MVP of the first map. JDG evened the score behind MVP Xing-Ran “Zoom” Zhang, but knight’s MVP performance put TES back on top 2-1. After Zoom delivered another MVP effort to force a fifth map, knight came through for TES in the clincher.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

1. Top Esports, $288,000

2. JD Gaming, $144,000

3. Suning, $72,000

4. LGD Gaming, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media