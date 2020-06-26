Top Esports stay perfect at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports remained unbeaten following a 2-1 victory over EDward Gaming on Friday at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

Zhao “Aodi” Ao-Di earned MVP honors for EDward Gaming in the first map before Top Esports answered with MVP performances by Zhuo “knight” Ding and Liang “yuyanjia” Jia-Yuan.

First-place Top Esports improved to 6-0 to remain ahead of Victory Five (5-1), who have won three in a row.

In the day’s other match, Team WE (4-2) elevated into fourth place following a 2-0 victory over winless Rogue Warriors (0-4).

Zhao “Jiumeng” Jia-Hao and Gi-tae “Morgan” Park each posted an MVP performance for Team WE.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 4 continues Saturday with Suning (3-3) facing winless Dominus Esports (0-5) and eStar Gaming (2-3) squaring off versus FunPlus Phoenix (2-2).

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

2. Victory Five, 5-1, +7

3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

4. Team WE, 4-2, +5

5. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2

7. Suning, 3-3, 0

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-2, +1

9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1

10. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1

11. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 0

12. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-4, -8

17. Dominus Esports, 0-5, -10

—Field Level Media