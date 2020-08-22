Top Esports sweep into final at LPL Summer Split playoffs

Top Esports posted a 3-0 victory over Suning in the semifinals Saturday at China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Jia-Hao “369” Bai, Hao-Hsuan “Karsa” Hung and Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu each recorded an MVP performance for No. 1 seed Top Esports, who will play in the championship match on Thursday.

Their opponent will be determined by Sunday’s other semifinal between second-seeded JD Gaming and sixth-seeded LGD Gaming. The loser faces Suning in a third-place match on Tuesday.

Top Esports and JD Gaming both earned double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals by finishing first and second, respectively, during the 10-week, 17-team regular season.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket are best-of-five.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

4. TBD, $43,200

5. Victory Five, $28,800

6. Invictus Gaming, $28,800

7-8. Team WE, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media