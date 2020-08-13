Esports
August 13, 2020 / 4:33 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

V5 eliminate FPX in LPL Summer Split playoffs

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

Victory Five eliminated FunPlus Phoenix with a 3-1 win Thursday on the opening day of China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split playoffs in Shanghai.

Fifth-seeded V5 took a 2-0 lead in the first-round clash with back-to-back MVP performances from Hao-Yan “Mole” Li. Eighth-seeded FPX won the third map behind MVP Tae-Sang “Doinb” Kim, but were sent home when Lei-Xin “Biubiu” Yu powered V5 to victory on the fourth map.

Victory Five will face No. 4 seed Suning in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The other first-round match takes place Friday with No. 6 seed LGD Gaming facing No. 7 Team WE, with the winner taking on third-seeded Invictus Gaming on Sunday.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL regular season concluded Sunday, with the top eight sides advancing to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket are best-of-five.

Top Esports and JD Gaming both received double byes into the LPL playoff semifinals. Top Esports clinched the No. 1 seed by virtue of winning the head-to-head tiebreaker via a 2-0 win over JD Gaming in Week 2. Suning and IG earned byes into the quarterfinals.

LPL Summer Split prize pool (approximate USD):

6. TBD, $28,800

7-8. TBD, FunPlus Phoenix, $0

—Field Level Media

