Vici Gaming, JD Gaming post wins at LPL Summer Split

Vici Gaming and JD Gaming posted 2-1 victories Sunday to wrap up Week 4 in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

VG (2-3) dropped the opening map against LNG Esports (2-4) but won the next two behind MVP efforts from Xian-Zhao “iBoy” Hu and Jue “Leyan” Lu. Xuan-Jun “Flandre” Li was the MVP for LNG on the first map.

JD Gaming (3-2) won the first and third maps to keep Rogue Warriors (0-5) out of the win column. The MVPs were Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo and Ming-Hao “LvMao” Zuo for JDG and Yi “Ley” Le for Rogue Warriors.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 5 begins on Monday with Dominus Esports (0-6) looking for their first win against EDward Gaming (2-3) and second-place Victory Five (5-1) clashing with FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

2. Victory Five, 5-1, +7

3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

4. Team WE, 4-2, +5

5. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2

7. Suning, 4-3, +1

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 3-2, +3

9. JD Gaming, 3-2, +2

10. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 0

11. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3

12. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. LNG Esports, 2-4, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-5, -9

17. Dominus Esports, 0-6, -11

—Field Level Media