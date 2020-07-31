xiye leads LGD to sweep in LPL Summer Split

Han-Wei “xiye” Su led LGD Gaming to a key victory over Vici Gaming in China’s League of Legends Pro League on Friday in Shanghai.

With just one full week of play remaining in the Summer Split, LGD and VG are among the teams fighting for a berth in the playoffs. With the sweep of VG, LGD (9-5, +5) moved up one spot in the standings to sixth place while Vici Gaming (7-7, +31) failed to move out of ninth.

With his double MVP performance on Friday, xiye captured his eighth and ninth MVPs on the season.

In Friday’s other match, Royal Never Give Up (6-7, +1) swept last-place Dominus Esports (1-13, -20), losers of seven straight. Xiao-Long “XLB” Li and Yuan-Hao “Xiaohu” Li earned MVP titles for RNG.

Week 9 continues Saturday with three matches: Rogue Warriors (4-9, -8) vs. LNG Esports (2-11, -16), EDward Gaming (5-8, -4) vs. Bilibili Gaming (5-8, -4) and Invictus Gaming (11-3, +10) vs. Oh My God (3-10, -8). Of Saturday’s competitors, only third-place Invictus Gaming is in the top half of the standings.

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 12-2, +16

2. Top Esports, 11-2, +17

3. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

4. Suning, 10-4, +6

5. Victory Five, 9-4, +10

6. LGD Gaming, 9-5, +5

7. Team WE, 8-5, +5

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-6, +2

9. Vici Gaming, 7-7, -31

10. Royal Never Give Up, 6-7, +1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, -4

T11. EDward Gaming, 5-8, -4

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-9, -8

14. Oh My God, 3-10, -8

15. eStar Gaming, 3-10, -9

16. LNG Esports, 2-11, -16

17. Dominus Esports, 1-13, -20

—Field Level Media