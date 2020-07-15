JD rally past Vici for seventh straight LPL Summer win

JD Gaming rallied for a 2-1 victory over Vici Gaming on Wednesday in Shanghai to extend their league-best winning streak to seven matches at China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

After dropping the opening map in 35 minutes on red, JD took the second in 32 minutes on red before cruising on the decider in 26 minutes on blue. Top laner Xing-Ran “Zoom” Zhang grabbed MVP honors of the second map with a 4/1/12 kills/deaths/assists ratio as Ornn, while jungler Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo earned the recognition on the final map, finishing with 4/0/8 KDA as Nidalee.

JD improved to 8-2 to equal Victory Five for the second-best record, a half-game behind Top Esports (8-1).

Top laner Yi “Cube” Dai won MVP for Vici on the first map, posting a 2/1/6 KDA as Kennen. Vici slipped into a logjam of four teams at 5-4.

In Wednesday’s other match, eStar Gaming (3-8) rallied past Oh My God (3-7) for a 2-1 victory.

OMG grabbed the first map in 32 minutes on red thanks to AD carry Jin “Smlz” Han, who piled up 15/1/7 KDA as Aphelios to be named MVP.

But eStar came right back, winning the final two maps in a combined 61 minutes on blue. Jungler Yang-Wei “Wei” Yan drove the rally, claiming MVP honors on both maps after posting 4/1/11 KDA as Lee Sin and 7/1/9 KDA as Kindred.

The nine-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 7 continues with two matches Thursday: LNG Esports vs. Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up vs. Suning.

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-1, +13

2. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

3. JD Gaming, 8-2, +9

4. Team WE, 7-3, +7

5. Suning, 7-3, +5

6. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

T7. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-4, +2

T7. Royal Never Give Up, 5-4, +2

T9. LGD Gaming, 5-4, -1

T9. Vici Gaming, 5-4, -1

11. EDward Gaming, 3-6, -4

12. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, -5

13. Oh My God, 3-7, -4

14. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

15. Rogue Warriors, 2-8, -10

16. LNG Esports, 2-8, -11

17. Dominus Esports, 1-9, -12

—Field Level Media