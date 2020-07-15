IG, Vici fine players for 'inappropriate' language on livestream

Two players competing in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split have been fined by their teams for comments they made in recent livestreams.

Invictus Gaming said on social media that support Zhi-lin “Southwind” Su, who turns 24 next week, used “uncivilized language expressions and inappropriate remarks” on July 11, adding his comments resulted in “adverse effects.”

Korizon Esports translator Kevin Kim reported Southwind was fined about $7,100.

Additionally, Kim said Vici Gaming fined jungler Jue “Leyan” Lu, who turned 18 last week, a month’s salary for remarks that also were classified as inappropriate. The dollar amount was not disclosed.

In their post on Weibo, Vici said, “As a professional player and public figure, Leyan should lead by example.”

IG are 7-3 and in sixth place in the LPL Summer Split. Vici are 5-4 and in a tie for ninth.

—Field Level Media