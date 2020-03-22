FunPlus Phoenix rise in LPL standings

FunPlus Phoenix moved into a third-place tie in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings after a 2-0 win over Royal Never Give Up in Week 3 action on Sunday.

Victory Five remained winless with a 2-0 loss to Rogue Warriors, and Suning climbed from 11th place into a tie for eighth with a 2-1 win over LGD Gaming in other action.

Week 4 starts Monday with three matches, including a faceoff between the top two teams in the standings, eStar and Invictus Gaming:

— Top Esports vs. Dominus Esports

— EDward Gaming vs. Vici Gaming

—eStar vs. Invictus Gaming

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with teams’ win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 6-0, 80 percent

2. eStar, 6-1, 71 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, 71 percent

4. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent

5. Oh My God, 4-2, 60 percent

6. LNG Esports, 4-2, 56 percent

7. EDward Gaming, 3-3, 53 percent

8. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

9. Suning, 3-3, 50 percent

10. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent

11. Top Esports, 3-3, 43 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 3-4, 44 percent

13. Vici Gaming, 2-5, 39 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 37 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 1-5, 33 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 1-5, 23 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-6, 8 percent

