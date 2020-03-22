FunPlus Phoenix rise in LPL standings

FunPlus Phoenix moved into a third-place tie in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings after a 2-0 win over Royal Never Give Up in Week 3 action on Sunday.
Victory Five remained winless with a 2-0 loss to Rogue Warriors, and Suning climbed from 11th place into a tie for eighth with a 2-1 win over LGD Gaming in other action.
Week 4 starts Monday with three matches, including a faceoff between the top two teams in the standings, eStar and Invictus Gaming:
— Top Esports vs. Dominus Esports
— EDward Gaming vs. Vici Gaming
—eStar vs. Invictus Gaming
The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with teams’ win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 6-0, 80 percent
2. eStar, 6-1, 71 percent
3. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, 71 percent
4. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent
5. Oh My God, 4-2, 60 percent
6. LNG Esports, 4-2, 56 percent
7. EDward Gaming, 3-3, 53 percent
8. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent
9. Suning, 3-3, 50 percent
10. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent
11. Top Esports, 3-3, 43 percent
12. Rogue Warriors, 3-4, 44 percent
13. Vici Gaming, 2-5, 39 percent
14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 37 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 1-5, 33 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 1-5, 23 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-6, 8 percent
