Invictus improve to 5-0 in LPL

Invictus Gaming remained the only unbeaten team in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season, beating LGD Gaming 2-1 on Thursday in Week 3 action.

The China-based LPL shut down after Jan. 19 due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

Invictus Gaming sit atop the LPL standings at 5-0, with JD Gaming and eStar tied for second place at 5-1.

In the other two Thursday matches, Team WE swept Dominus Esports 2-0, and FunPlus Phoenix topped Suning 2-0.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

Week 3 continues Friday with three matches:

—Rogue Warriors vs. LNG Esports

—EDward Gaming vs. JD Gaming

—Royal Never Give Up vs. Vici Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through March 19, with teams’ win-loss records and game winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 5-0, 77 percent

2. JD Gaming, 5-1, 79 percent

3. eStar, 5-1, 71 percent

4. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, 67 percent

5. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, 70 percent

6. Oh My God, 3-2, 54 percent

7. LNG Esports, 3-2, 50 percent

8. Top Esports, 3-2, 50 percent

9. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent

10. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 50 percent

11. Suning, 2-3, 45 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 2-3, 42 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, 38 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 1-4, 33 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 1-4, 27 percent

16. Vici Gaming, 1-5, 31 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-5, 9 percent

