Invictus stay perfect atop LPL standings

Invictus Gaming remained atop the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, moving to a perfect 6-0 record after a 2-0 victory on Saturday over Top Esports in Week 3 action.
In two other matches on Saturday, Oh My God also posted a 2-0 win over Dominus Esports, while eStar secured a 2-1 win over Bilibili Gaming.
eStar are in second place at 6-1, with JD Gaming in third at 5-2.
The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
Week 3 continues Sunday with three matches:
—Rogue Warriors vs. Victory Five
—LGD Gaming vs. Suning
—FunPlus Phoenix vs. Royal Never Give Up
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with teams’ win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 6-0, 80 percent
2. eStar, 6-1, 71 percent
3. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent
4. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, 67 percent
5. Oh My God, 4-2, 60 percent
6. LNG Esports, 4-2, 56 percent
7. Royal Never Give Up, 3-2, 58 percent
8. EDward Gaming, 3-3, 53 percent
9. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent
10. Top Esports, 3-3, 43 percent
11. Suning, 2-3, 45 percent
12. Rogue Warriors, 2-4, 36 percent
13. Vici Gaming, 2-5, 39 percent
14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 37 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 1-4, 33 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 1-5, 23 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-5, 9 percent
