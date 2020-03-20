JD Gaming falls to third place in LPL after loss

JD Gaming fell into third place in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings after a 2-1 loss to EDward Gaming on Friday in Week 3 action.

In the other two matches on Friday, LNG Esports defeated Rogue Warriors 2-0, and Vici Gaming beat Royal Never Give Up 2-0.

Invictus Gaming sit atop the LPL standings at 5-0, with eStar in second place at 5-1. JD Gaming fell to 5-2.

The China-based LPL shut down after Jan. 19 due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

Week 3 continues Saturday with three matches:

—Oh My God vs. Dominus Esports

—eStar vs. Bilibili Gaming

—Top Esports vs. Invictus Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with teams’ win-loss records and game winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 5-0, 77 percent

2. eStar, 5-1, 71 percent

3. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent

4. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, 67 percent

5. LNG Esports, 4-2, 56 percent

6. Royal Never Give Up, 3-2, 58 percent

7. Oh My God, 3-2, 54 percent

8. Top Esports, 3-2, 50 percent

9. EDward Gaming, 3-3, 53 percent

10. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent

11. Suning, 2-3, 45 percent

12. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, 38 percent

13. Rogue Warriors, 2-4, 36 percent

14. Vici Gaming, 2-5, 39 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 1-4, 33 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 1-4, 27 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-5, 9 percent

—Field Level Media