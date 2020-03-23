eStar elevate into first place in LPL standings

There was movement at the top in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings Monday as eStar ascended into first place following a 2-0 win over Invictus Gaming in Week 4 action.

EDward Gaming recorded a 2-1 victory over Vici Gaming on Monday, and Top Esports posted a 2-0 win over Dominus Esports in other action.

Week 4 continues Tuesday with two matches:

— Team WE vs. Rogue Warriors

— Suning vs. LNG Esports

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 7-1, 74 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, 71 percent

3. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent

5. Oh My God, 4-2, 60 percent

6. LNG Esports, 4-2, 56 percent

7. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent

8. Top Esports, 4-3, 50 percent

9. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

9. Suning, 3-3, 50 percent

11. Team WE, 3-3, 50 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 3-4, 44 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 37 percent

14. Vici Gaming, 2-6, 38 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 1-5, 33 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, 20 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-6, 8 percent

