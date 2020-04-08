Team WE snap Top Esports' streak in LPL play

Team WE ended Top Esports’ five-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory Wednesday in China’s League of Legends Pro League.
Top Esports (8-4) dropped one spot to fifth place in the standings, while Team WE (6-5) held on to ninth.
In other action, Rogue Warriors (5-7) moved into the top 10 with a 2-1 win against Vici Gaming (5-8) and Oh My God (7-5) scored a 2-0 win over Suning (5-8).
Invictus Gaming (10-1) remain atop the standings.
Week 6 continues Thursday with three matches:
—LGD Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up
—LNG Esports vs. EDward Gaming
—JD Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent
2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent
3. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent
4. JD Gaming, 8-4, 64 percent
5. Top Esports, 8-4, 59 percent
6. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent
7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent
8. Oh My God, 7-5, 55 percent
9. Team WE, 6-5, 52 percent
10. Rogue Warriors, 5-7, 45 percent
11. Vici Gaming, 5-8, 46 percent
12. Suning, 5-8, 44 percent
13. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent
14. LNG Esports, 4-8, 39 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent
